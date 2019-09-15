|
Ronald J. Marshall Jr. Ronald J. Marshall Jr. passed away in Tacoma on July 26th, 2019 at the age of 62. He is survived by his parents Norma and Ron Marshall, siblings Elaine and brother in law Herb Morris, sister Kimberly Sterling, brother Archie Marshall and 6 nieces and nephews plus 8 great nieces and nephews. Ron graduated from Lincoln H.S where he was an outstanding gymnast. He attended Bates Voc. School where he took welding. Ron lived in the Tacoma area his entire life and worked as a ship fitter in the shipyards 11 years before succumbing to mental health issues. Thanks to family, esp. mother Norma, cousin Jerry Lieske, sister Kim and friend Guy who supported him for many years. Celebration of life will be held on Sat. Sept. 21st at 11 AM at Lutheran Church of Christ the King 1710 85th St. E. in Tacoma. In lieu of flowers make donations to Greater Lakes Mental Health.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019