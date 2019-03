Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Hoyt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald L. Hoyt

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ronald L. Hoyt 1948 - 2019 Retired Chief of Central Pierce Fire and Rescue died in Tacoma, February 17, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Ron began his career in fire services by volunteering at Thurston County Fire Dept. in 1970. He was worked as a dispatcher for Lacey fire Dept. for three years and was hired as a firefighter in 1974. He attained to the rank of c-Captain. In March of 1982 Ron came to Summit South Hill as Assistant Chief. Through mergers that department grew into Central Pierce Fire & Rescue from which Ron retired as Chief in 2001. He was a Fire Service Instructor; Served on Puget Sound Urban Search & Rescue, The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) & The Washington State Incident Management Team. He fought wildland fires. His work took him to Oklahoma City, California, Oregon, Alaska, New Orleans and as far off as Malaysia. Ron considered his real purpose in life to be preaching and teaching the good news of God's Kingdom as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was baptized on January 13, 1962 and spent time every month in his ministry until incapacitated by illness. He was an active member of the Swan Creek Park Congregation in Tacoma. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Doris (Waagan) Hoyt of Tacoma; sister, Donna Hall of California; sons, Jason, Aaron and Nathan; daughter, Ronda Stapleton; grandchildren, Zeke Stapleton, Jake Hoyt, Nathan & Mason; great-grandchildren, Alayna & Mykah Smith. Memorial services were held at Eastside Community Center, 1721 East 56th St, Tacoma WA, February 24th 2019 at 2:00 p.m. He was honored by current members of Central Pierce Fire & Rescue who attended with ladder engine. Memories: Aaron Hoyt remembers our neighborhood getting a visit from the fire department because of a tree fire. He confessed to his mother after Ron's death that it was actually him, his little brother and a neighbor boy who caused the fire. They left burning coals after an unsanctioned weinie-roast. He has felt all these years that everyone knew it was the fire chief's kids. Nathan said, "My dad has always been my hero other kids had comic book heroes like Batman or Spiderman, but I never needed anything like that. I had a real-life hero right at home." Our daughter, Ronda, said, "My father was my hero, and my best example of what a good man is. I saw him and my mother work side-by-side through good times and bad, through struggles and into their golden years. I saw how the trauma and heartache that he experienced working in the rubble of the Oklahoma City bombing changed him, softened him, and made him a better father. After that, he always told me he loved me, as often as he could. No phone call between us ever ended without those three words. Dad was taken from us much too quickly far before any of us ever expected it But he made us all know how much he loved us in the time we had." Jake says, "My grandfather was a positive role model in my life. He was a man that I really could look up to when my own father wasn't around. I feel blessed to have had him in my life. I will miss him so much." The family would like to thank everyone for attending the memorial and for the cards and flowers we have lovingly received.

