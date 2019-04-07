|
|
Ronald Lee Wilhelmson Ronald Lee Wilhelmson 70 of Gig Harbor Washington passed away March 29th of natural causes at Tacoma General Hospital. Ron was born January 24th 1949 in Fort Morgan Colorado and graduated from Fort Morgan High School. Ron received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Northern Colorado in 1972 and taught Collage Art classes there until entering the Airforce July of 1974. He was a transport Pilot on the C141 for 7 years; and subsequently became a reservist and Commercial Airline Pilot for NW Airlines on the 747-200. After 37 years of flying he called it quits in 2011. Survivors include his wife of 18 years Anderson Flight Wilhelmson and his stepson Antony Franklin Klein; Nephew Reggie Wilhelmson; Niece Rhonda Wilhelmson; Nephew Robert Wilhelmson. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society would be much appreciated.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019