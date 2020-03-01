|
Ronald Leslie Ash Ronald Leslie Ash was born in Hawaii on April 11, 1945, and passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Allan Leslie Ash and Deloris Charlotte (Coville) Ash. Ron was married in Hawaii to Cheryl André (Anderson) Ash on November 3, 1976. Ron served in the Air Force from 1968-1971. Ron spent his career as a developer and built the first Burger King in Hawaii. The majority of his career was spent in Washington where he started Ron Ash Construction and Westland Development. He built over 200 homes during his time as a developer and joked that he was a "one horse contractor". Although his #1 and favorite job was being a husband, father, and grandpa. Ron believed in giving back and donated to , , and others. When Ron retired, he moved to Goodyear Arizona to the Pebble Creek Community. He loved activities such as skiing, golf, boating, and spending time with friends and family. Ron is survived by wife of 43 years Cheryl André (Anderson) Ash, brother Jim Ash, daughter Lauren (Josh) Cartwright, and Erica (Kyle) Brandstatter, and grandchildren Jack, Poppy, Henry, and Penelope.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020