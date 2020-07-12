Ronald Nerem Peterson 1949-2020 Ronald Peterson, age 71, passed away June 28, 2020 at his home. Ron was born in Tacoma, WA to Solly and Ernest Peterson. He graduated from Lincoln High School and earned his undergraduate and masters degrees from Western Washington University. After graduation, Ron worked as a Correction Officer for the State of Washington until his retirement 2003. Ron was always interested in motorcycles. He was a talented custom motorcycle builder and painter. His bikes won many awards. When Ron wasn't showing his bikes, he was often asked to judge the competitions at the motorcycle shows. Ron met Jeanette Burgeson through mutual friends. They were married in 2001. Together they enjoyed riding motorcycles, attending motorcycle events, and traveling. They visited Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Thailand. Ron leaves behind his beloved wife, Jeanette; children, Reann (Larry) Parker-Smith and Phillip (Becky) Parker; grandchildren, Rosalee, James, Nash, Emily, Josephine, and Annalise. He is also survived by his brother, Marvin (Carol) Peterson; aunt, Ardis Budbill; numerous cousins and family friend, Nararat Nonklang of Thailand. Ron will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



