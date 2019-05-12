Ronald Richard Bell Ronald Richard Bell, 83, died peacefully at his home in Fircrest, WA on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 5:45pm. He was born in Plymouth, England, February 23, 1936 to Thomas Bell and Valmai Sharland Bell Locklair. He spent his childhood years growing up in the countryside of Devon, Southwest England and as a teenager moved to America with his mom and stepfather, James R Locklair. He graduated from Key West High School, Key West, FL in 1954 before joining the Air Force. He married his wife of 60 years, Dawn Marie (Carlson) in Rochester, MI in 1958. During his 20 years in the military as an electronics engineer he traveled to many places and developed a love for languages and people and their culture. He continued pursuing higher education throughout his military career and developed a love for many new things. He was an avid antiques collector of items such as old coins and dated railroad nails. He was an active member as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 25 years. He had a strong faith in the promise of Jesus, that "those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out,...to a resurrection of life." (John 5:28, 29) He is survived by his wife, Dawn; his sons, Michael (Joanne) of Bel Air, MD, Ronald M of FL; his daughters, Teresa Haynes (Cameron) Denise Adamson (Dean) both of Fircrest, WA, Sarah Oeming (Wayne) of Tacoma, WA; his 10 grandchildren, Nicholas, Jessica, Jordyn, Britney (Brendan), Heather, Brennan, Ashley (Raul), Alexa (Thomas), Lauren, and Ethan; and a nephew and two nieces. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Thomas John Bell; and his grandson, Jesse Richard Allen Bell. Memorial for Ronald Bell will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, 4pm Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 101 Holly Ct Fircrest, WA 98466. He always had a happy disposition, a joke and a smile. The only request dad had for his obituary was to say, "He still has a bad case of the uglies."

