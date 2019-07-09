Ronald Rygh Ronald L. Rygh passed away Jun 27th in Puyallup WA. Ron was born Oct 19th, 1941 in Wedron, IL to Oren and Pearl Rygh, and was the youngest of three children. Shortly after graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and served as a dedicated meteorologist for over 21 years, serving both during peacetime and in times of conflict. Ron was the beloved husband to his true love, Mae Ruth, for almost 60 years. He was a devoted father to his daughters Vicki Kertzman of Yelm, WA and Lisa Gardner, of St Louis, MO, and an adoring "Papa" to his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ron loved his family. He loved to laugh. He loved his country. He was charitable and gracious, and a loyal friend. He lived a life of love and has left a legacy that reflects his care and concern for all those who knew him. He was the best of men. We love you Papa. Visitation will be held on July 9th, 2019 from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. at Fir Lane Memorial Park, Spanaway, WA. A Memorial Service to celebrate Ron's life will be held July 10th, at 10 a.m. at Fir Lane Memorial Park with a graveside service to follow at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA at 1:30 p.m.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 9, 2019