Ronald W. Pemberton Ronald W. Pemberton passed away Thursday December 26 th 2019 at the age of 79. Born in Tacoma WA on August 22, 1940. A graduate of Stadium High school (class of 58) and University of Puget Sound. He married his sweetheart Carla in 1964 and had 55 incredibly wonderful years together. He volunteered throughout the community for many years. He chaired the Executive Committee of the Bellarmine Benefactors, receiving the St. Robert Bellarmine Award in 1998. He served on Bellarmine's advisory Board and was the President of the BASH auction. Ron served on many boards including the following: Pierce County Library Foundation, Northwest Trek Foundation, the Tacoma Club, the Mount Rainier Council of the Boy Scouts, The Greater Lakes Mental Health Association, The Washington State Society of CPA's and the Estate Planning Council (past president) Ron was the managing partner of Dwyer, Pemberton and Coulson and recently retired in 2018. He was also a principle of Western Builders Supply. Ron was an avid sailor; his love of the water was surpassed only by his family. Sailboat racing was a definite passion and a great accomplishment when he and his team held the record for the Victoria to Maui Race for over 10 years. When sailing became less frequent, he and his wife Carla traveled extensively throughout Europe with friends and enjoyed a glorious Mediterranean vacation with his entire family in 2010. He loved golf and tennis which he played regularly with friends, and a fine glass of wine and stimulating conversation as well as any time spent with his family that he always made time for no matter what. God Blessed Ron with many gifts and he used those gifts to bless others. Ron is predeceased by his son Kenneth and his parents Clyde and Emilie. He is survived by his beloved wife Carla, his 2 loving daughters Jo Hegarty and Christine Pemberton, also his 3 grandsons, Jaisun, Jeremy and Jordan and recent joy of a great granddaughter Olivia. Funeral Mass will be celebrated January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with a reception to follow. For those who wish, a procession to Calvary Cemetery following the reception. A viewing will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2019 from 1-4pm at Gaffney Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kenneth Pemberton Memorial Scholarship Fund at Bellarmine preparatory School. Please leave online condolences at, www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 5, 2020