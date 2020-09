Ronald Waight Ronald Waight passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on August 28th after a short battle with cancer. He will be laid to rest alongside Cynthia, his wife of 45 years, at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in a private service. Due to COVID restrictions, a gathering of friends is postponed to a later date. To read the full obituary, please see "Ronald H. Waight" at www.legacy.com