Ronald Wilburn Riley Ronald Wilburn Riley 76, of Lakewood WA. passed away on July 17, 2020. Born May 22, 1944 to Charles and Bertha Riley in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is survived by his sons Patrick Riley of Lakewood, Washington and Robert Riley of Allentown, Pennsylvania. A graveside service will be October 1, 2020 in Ellensburg, WA. where his ashes will be interred along side his wife Joy Gumeson Riley who passed in 2014.



