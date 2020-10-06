Rondina Briden

July 25, 1975 - October 2, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Rondina Rose Briden passed away October 2, 2020 in Kent, WA at 45 years old. Ronda was born in Tacoma, WA on July 27, 1975. She gave birth to 3 children, Aaron, Aaliyah and Carlos Briden. She will be missed by her many family and friends. Her brother, Lorne, described her as his best friend. Ronda was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Briden, and Debbie White Atodaca, and siblings, Shay Atodaca and Marsha Wilson. She is survived by her children, her step-mother, Sarah Briden, brothers, Lorne Briden, Isidro and Stephan Atodaca, and Pernell Wilson, and her sisters, Marla Rides At The Door, Shyanne Atodaca, Tonia White, and Shannon Ramirez. Memorial will be held later. Scanlin Funeral Home





