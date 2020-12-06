Rory L. Heinz

November 8, 2020

Spanaway, Washington - Rory L Heinz passed away Sunday November 8, 2020 at 63 from a long battle of health issues.

The past 5 years Rory had been living in Bellingham Wa. He grew up in Spanaway and attended Bethel High School where he found his love for track and baseball. Rory loved being with lifelong friends, riding his motorcycle and spending time with family.

He leaves behind daughter Rachal Heinz (Rob) of Puyallup, Tamara Heinz (Bob) Shelton, son Austin Heinz Thorsen who he truly regretted not being in his life growing up. He is grandpa to 11 beautiful grandchildren. Rory was the oldest of 6. He leaves behind Siblings- Julie Buckholt (Huntsville, TX), Rhonda Hewitt (Larry) Centralia, Gloria Byrd Bellingham, Kathy Chilson Spanaway and Lenny Larson (Elaine) Puyallup.

He is proceeded in death by his Mother, Deanna M. Larson, Grandmother Katherine Hecker- Heinz and Grandfather Louie Heinz.

Rory had an amazing laugh; his smile was infectious, and he was loved by many. Rory missed Mom beyond measure, and we are confident they are together at peace.

Mount Baker Cremation 360 392-8881





