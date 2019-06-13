Home

Fir Lane Memorial Park Funeral Home & Chapel
924 176TH ST E
SPANAWAY, WA 98387
(253) 531-6600
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fir Lane Memorial Park Funeral Home & Chapel
924 176TH ST E
SPANAWAY, WA 98387
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church
Tacoma, WA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church
Tacoma, WA
Rosa Mattos


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosa Mattos Obituary
Rosa Babette (Wimberger) Mattos passed away on June 6, 2019, at the age of 85. She was surrounded by her family in love and prayer as she was called home by her heavenly Father.Rose was born in Köditz, Germany on October 28, 1933. She grew up in Hof and worked as a bookkeeper at a bank until she met the love of her life, Robert, in 1953.Our Mutti and Omi was warm and loving, and she greeted all with a beaming smile and big hug. She had the rare gift of being able to make friends instantly. Rose was kind and thoughtful. She loved to sing and be in the middle of whatever fun was going on around her. One of her true passions was to travel all over the world. She was proud of her German heritage and treasured time she spent in her homeland. A devout Catholic, her trip to the Holy Land was most meaningful.Above all, Rose cherished her family: Robert, her beloved husband of 64 years; five daughters, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren (and one on the way). She was the heart of our family. Rose was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Xaver and Emma Wimberger, and dear brother, Gerhard.A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, June 15, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church in Tacoma, with a rosary at 10:30. There will be a viewing at Fir Lane Funeral Home from 3:00-7:00 on June 14.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 13, 2019
