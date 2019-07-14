Rosalie George Rosalie George, 86 of Tacoma passed away Monday July 1 st peacefully surrounded by her family. Rosalie was born February 28, 1933, in Chicago, a daughter of Anthony and Rose DeFilippis. She married William George in 1952. Rosalie is survived by five of her children, daughter Leslie Pantuso, sons; Peter George, Christopher George, Craig George (Tonya) and Anthony George (Lisa); sister, Patricia Spence; brother, Anthony J DeFilippis; as well as her grandchildren; Jake George, Kylie George, Braelyn George, Audrey George, Ty George, Trey George and Taite George. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Lisa George and her brother Billy. Rosalie was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Church and was active in church and community activities. She had a love of family, bowling, cats, puzzles, knitting, and rooting on the Seattle Mariners. She also had a love for the theatre and always enjoyed volunteering at the downtown Pantages. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 am Tuesday July 16 th at St. Patrick's Church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 pm, Monday July 15 th at Gaffney Funeral home, 1002 S. Yakima Ave. Tacoma. As she was an animal lover, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tacoma Humane Society. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019