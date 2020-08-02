Rose Jane James 2/22/27 - 4/15/2020 Born on Feb 22, 1927 daughter of Vincent and Marie Longo in Chicago Illinois, Rose passed away on April 15, at the age of 93. Working at an advertising firm and taking classes at Northwestern, she was also admitted to the Art Institute of Chicago, where her favorite medium was charcoal. It was on a blind date that she met her husband Tom and married in Sept. 1947.His best friend in the Navy would marry her sister Tecla. They headed west to meet the James family in Malad Idaho. Mom loved the farm and Dad loved the city. Rose continued to work and Tom graduated from Utah State and Idaho State where they had their daughter Jane. After graduation they moved to Tacoma Washington where Thomas, Jr and Dan were born. As parents they were actively involved with their children and a member of St Frances Cabrini since 1955. Rose owned Tom James Narrows Pharmacy for 37 years, working with her husband and daughter Jane, which serviced the community for several generations. In 1964 she went to help temporarily, but worked full time until the age of 72. Rose was a wonderful role model as a grandmother, mother, friend and businesswoman. She loved her family, fashion, flowers, and her tremendous passion for the arts filled the household. She was an avid sports fan, especially her Chicago Cubs which she finally saw win the World Series. During March Madness everyone knew not to call as she was intensely cheering for her favorite collegiate team. New Year's Day was enjoyed with all day football. Tennis and golf were watched with the same fervor. Rose had a gorgeous sense of style and never went anywhere without her jewelry. She adored a black-tie event at the Metropolitan Opera, but also enjoyed a doubleheader at Cheyney Stadium eating a hotdog. Oftentimes as she arrived home from work, with purse still in hand, she was found attending to her gorgeous roses that the entire neighborhood appreciated. She treasured an autographed book by Eleanor Roosevelt, This I Remember. Her favorite quotation: "Women are like teabags, you never know how strong they're until they're put in hot water." Rose loved to travel and her most memorable trip was to Turkey. A remarkable lady is buried at New Tacoma Cemetery next to her soulmate Tom who has waited 30 years for her. Together they were an inspiring couple with total love and friendship. She also joins her son Thomas, Jr. who preceded her. Rose leaves behind family and friends who will miss her. She is survived by her daughter Jane, son Dan (wife Judy) their children Lauren and Michael, and Gail (wife of her late son) with children Thomas, III and Robert.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store