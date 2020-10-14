Rose Marie Boush-Johnson

January 4, 1930 - October 5, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - On Monday, October 5, 2020, Rose Boush Johnson, loving mother and grandmother and great grandmother passed away in Puyallup, Washington. Rose was born in California and moved to Washington State at an early age. She spent most of her life living in Pierce County. During her time in Eatonville, Washington she worked as a post office employee where she learned about the community, the area and met many wonderful people. If you had the pleasure of knowing Rose Boush, our mother, you recognized her smile as she greeted you! Rose loved the desert and spent many years in Tucson and Green Valley, Arizona. She was a true snowbird. Having a passion for visiting new places was an inspiration. Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert Boush and her sons Robert Jr. and foster son Earl. She is survived by her three daughters Debbie, Andrea and Toni ( her three thorns) and sister Betty Lou ( thorn number 4) She had four grandchildren and three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A service will be planned for the summer 2021.





