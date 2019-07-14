Rose Marie (Hare) Gratzer Rose Gratzer, beloved wife and mother, born July 10, 1927, passed away peacefully, on July 2, 2019, after a brief illness. Rose was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, moving to the Pacific Northwest during her high school years. She graduated from Aquinas Academy and then worked for the Milwaukee Railroad for a time, eventually meeting her husband Dick, marrying in 1950 and raising their 5 children in Fircrest. Once the children were a little older, Rose held a variety of part-time jobs, including the Tacoma Community College registration office where she developed many friends amongst her co-workers who enjoyed socializing even after retirement. Rose's love for her husband and children along with her Catholic faith, were the most important things in her life. Rose was well-known for her infectious laugh, beautiful smile and love of socializing with treasured friends from church, carpools, Fern Hill Craft Guild, St. Charles Borromeo Quilt Club, YLI, Bible Study Fellowship, square and round dancing, bridge and other card games, organ lessons, snowbirding to Mesa, Arizona, as well as numerous other travel experiences. She loved hydrangeas, had a mean sweet tooth and don't forget to burn the hot dogs on the grill that's the way she liked 'em. She was always there for her family and friends with her special combination of wise advice, kindness and humor, and she loved making her famous lasagna birthday dinners for family. Rose is survived by sons Richard M. and Robert J. Gratzer; daughters Kathleen M. Gratzer, Carol A. Krona (Roland), and Mary F. Pirnie (Robert); grandchildren Bobby, Rick, Riley, Sarah, Michelle, Wil, Nate and Ellie; great granddaughter Dakota Rose. Rose was preceded in death by her husband Dick, their infant daughter Catherine Rose, grandson David C. Gratzer, father Gilbert M. Hare, mother Rose Cigler, brothers Martin and Robert Hare, and sister Mary Anne Johnson. Rose also leaves behind her best friend of many years, Dorothy Betzendorfer Jackl, and was predeceased by long-time family friend Mary Jane Hopkins. The family would like to extend our thanks to many special caregivers at Brookdale Assisted Living, where she resided at the time of her death. Please join us in celebrating Rose's life at a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Chapel followed by a reception in the church hall. Rosary will be recited on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 7:00pm at Gaffney Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019