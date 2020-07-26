RoseAnn (Callahan) Berntsen 1929 - 2020 RoseAnn Berntsen passed away peacefully at home in Tacoma, WA, on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Rose was born August 12, 1929 in Eden, NY to Clayton and Teresa Callahan. The family moved to Tacoma, WA. She met and married the love of her life, Richard N. Berntsen on August 29, 1953. Rose graduated in 1952 from The Sisters of St. Francis School of Nursing in Minot, ND and received her BA from Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, WA. RoseAnn retired as a Registered Nurse, having actively worked in the nursing field over 50 years. Rose was known as the "neighborhood nurse". She and Dick raised 5 children and she was active in all their sports, schooling and lives. She was a member of Visitation Catholic Church Rose is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Teresa; son, Tara (Willow); and sister, Mickie. She is survived by her husband, Dick of 66 years; sons, Timothy and Thomas; daughters, Tammy (Bill) and Trista (Bud); grandsons, Kala', Michael, Christopher (Rachel), Erik, Matthew and Daniel; 6 great-grandchildren; many relatives, friends, nieces and nephews. There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, Rose would have appreciated a donation to Visitation Catholic STEM Academy / 3306 S 58th St. / Tacoma, WA 98409 (https://visitationstemacademy.org/
).