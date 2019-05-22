Rosemarie Redmond-Ellis Rosemarie Redmond-Ellis, Tacoma and Gig Harbor native, passed away at age 93 on May 9, 2019 at St. Anthony's Gig Harbor Hospital. Rosemarie was born and raised in Tacoma where she attended St. Patrick's School and Aquinas Academy. After graduating high school she followed her dreams by traveling around the world while working for the US Army and being an army wife herself. Rosemarie retired from her career of working with voluntary services with the Veterans Association at American Lake Veterans Hospital. Rosemarie prided herself on caring for others and doing everything in her power to meet their needs, as seen through her contributions to innumerable veterans and her family members. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband, John P. "Jack" Redmond, son, Patrick Redmond, and brother, Paul Gaudette. Rosemarie is survived by her immediate family: husband, Robert Ellis, sons, Sean and Michael Redmond, daughter-in-law, Tausha Redmond, and granddaughters, Elizabeth and Jillian Redmond of Spokane, WA. Rosemarie is also survived by numerous family members from her maternal side including: Nan and Larry Brimmer of Bothell, WA, Chris and Susie Gaudette of Mt Vernon, WA, Gale Thorvardson of Tucson, AZ, and their extended families. Rosemarie was such a light in many people's lives and this light continues to shine on, through her Catholic faith, her family, beloved neighbors and friends and to those she so graciously touched. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 24, 2919, 11:00 am St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Gig Harbor. Inurnment at Tahoma National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 22, 2019