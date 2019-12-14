|
Rosemarie Van Cleve 1928 - 2019 Rosemarie Van Cleve passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was 90 years old and the daughter of Louis and Anna Mettler. Her parents, who immigrated from Switzerland, started their family in Washington. Rosemarie spent most of her youth growing up in Tacoma, where her father worked for Flett Dairy. She was musically gifted, and enjoyed singing and playing accordion at Swiss events, and was sometimes accompanied by her brother Louie. In 1946, the family moved to Eatonville, where Rosemarie attended high school as a senior. After graduation, Rosemarie continued her musical interests. She moved to Seattle, and for several years worked for the Federal Reserve and sang semi-professionally at large events, including chorus at the 5th Avenue Theater and the Hollywood Bowl. She moved back to Eatonville, and in 1951 married George (Ladd) Van Cleve Jr. They had two children Steven Van Cleve and Chris (Van Cleve) Campanoli. Rosemarie worked for Pierce County at the Eatonville town hall. She moved up the ranks and retired in 1998 as a court commissioner. Rosemarie was always involved in the community. She was an active member of Eatonville's Our Lady of Good Counsel, and board member of the Eatonville Family Agency. She enjoyed the Classic Thunderbird Club and valued her friendships. Rosemarie is survived by not only her son and daughter, but also by her two grandchildren, David Van Cleve and Jon Van Cleve. A service will be held at the Eatonville Catholic Church, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Eatonville Family Agency in her name.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 14, 2019