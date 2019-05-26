Rosemary Antoinette "Hablas" Javorski Rosemary Antoinette "Hablas" Javorski was born March 14, 1928 in Chicago and passed away May 14, 2019 in Tacoma at the age of 91. After spending her youth in Casselton, North Dakota, Rosemary and her parents moved to Washington. She married Vernon Blair of Tacoma, and was later widowed. Rosemary worked for Pierce County for 27 years, making many friends. (She enjoyed her work so much, she said she would have worked for free!) She met Al Javorski there and they later eloped to Hawaii to be married in 1978. In 1986, they built a beautiful home in Puyallup with a view of Mt. Rainier. Rosemary loved to spend time with Al and her friends traveling, attending hockey and baseball games, and sharing meals (lots of them). In 2000, Rosemary was again widowed, but continued to enjoy the company of friends and family while dining or playing cards...and she always delighted in her special mountain view. She remained in her home until October 2018, when dementia necessitated that she move to a memory care facility. Rosemary is survived by her step-son, Randy Javorski (Carmene), step-daughter Jill Freeman (Paul), and step-grandsons Tyler Freeman (Rose) and Zachary Freeman. Rosemary is also survived by relatives in North Dakota, especially her "only" cousin Louie Hablas (Kate). A memorial reception will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, June 2, at Mountain View Memorial Park, Celebration of Life Building (Willow Room, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, LAKEWOOD, WA 98499.

