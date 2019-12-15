|
Rosemary Beck 06/04/1922 - 12/09/2019 Rosemary Beck passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the age of 97. Born in Akron, Ohio to Thomas and Helen Reidy on June 4, 1922, Rosemary was the eldest daughter of eight siblings. After graduating from Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit, Michigan in 1943, Rosemary enlisted in active Federal Service in the Army as a Registered Nurse. She honorably served our country during World War II from 1944 to 1946. While stationed at Schofield Barracks on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, she met David, her loving husband of 60 years. They eventually settled in Tacoma, Washington in the Browns Point neighborhood where they raised four children. Interested in traveling abroad, Rosemary planned trips with David after his retirement. Her favorite destinations included Europe, the Far East, Russia and Africa. Rosemary was a dedicated volunteer for many years at Browns Point Elementary School. She loved helping out in the classroom where both the teachers and the children adored her. Passionate about preparing her favorite homemade recipes, Rosemary found delight in sharing these with family and friends. Her signature potato salad, tasty fruit pies and holiday Chex-Mix will be fondly remembered by all. Rosemary also had an amazing green thumb and during the summer months grew the most beautiful potted red geraniums. A remarkable character, Rosemary will never be forgotten. She taught us all the true meaning of love and compassion. Rosemary is survived by her sister: Martha Bandy; four children: Timothy Beck, Teri Nist (Michael), Joey Beck (Halley Hart) and Lynn Beck (Creed Russon); seven grandchildren: Jacob Nist (Jeannie), Katie Ewell (Jesse), Joey Nist (Monica), Kristi Nist, Liliana Hart Beck, Toby Beck and Meghan Beck; and eleven great-grandchildren who brought her tremendous joy in her final years. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband David, who died in 2006. Her other six siblings John, Robert, Jeanette, Patricia, Margaret and Eloise, along with their parents Thomas and Helen Reidy also preceded her in death. Funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Leo Church, 710 S. 13th St., Tacoma. Interment with military honors will be held following the mass at 12:45 p.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent. Remembrances may be made to Plymouth Housing, a compassionate organization that provides permanent supportive housing to the homeless; 2113 Third Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121 or plymouthhousing.org. Please leave online condolences at www. Gaffneyfuneralhome.com. Arrangement by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019