Ross Elison On May 16th, 2020, Ross Edward Elison, 49, passed away peacefully from natural causes, next to his guitar that he cherished, having been playing music that he had such a passion for. A deeply devoted and loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and cat lover, Ross was an incredibly talented musician, artist, and the pet of the many feline owners, fostering cats, and volunteering at the local animal shelters. For those of us who knew Ross, it is unbelievable that we are never going to laugh together again, to tell him how much we love him, and to have him know how grateful we have been to have had him in our lives. Everyone should be so lucky to know such a compassionate and giving person. Ross is preceded in death by his father, David Allen Elison on May 31rst, 2018 and has left behind a family who will always love him more than he could have imagined; his mother, Shirley Elin Elison, 3 sisters, a brother, 3 nephews and 2 nieces, countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and two cats, Cyrus and Isabella. We thank everyone who has provided us with the wonderful, adventuresome stories of Ross, and how he had impacted their lives. A private family service will be held; Ross will be buried in the new section of the Carbonado Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please honor Ross's love of cats with a donation to the Auburn Humane Society (auburnvalleyhs.org) in his memory.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 31, 2020.