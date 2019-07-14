Ross Wilson Pomerenk Ross Wilson Pomerenk entered this world on October 3rd, 1951 in Wenatchee and passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9th, 2019 at Harborview Medical Center after complications arose post aortic aneurysm surgery. A good friend since his college days wrote, "If Armageddon came Ross would be the one you would want to be with, he'd figure out a way to keep us safe. If the oceans swelled he would be the one to navigate a safe passage. If a car broke down in the middle of nowhere he would be the one to fix it. If you wanted your child to be excited about learning, he is the one you want to be the teacher. And if the musicians didn't show up for the wedding, he would be one to lead us in song." He was a legendary teacher, carpenter, sailor, musician, frisbee enthusiast, Volvo junky, a spirited political debater and a lover of cats. He was an early supporter, long term board member, and heart and soul of the Wintergrass Music Festival. He was the quintessential "camp counselor" leading college adventures to the ocean and to the Pot Holes in Eastern Washington, taking friends on amazing sailing adventures, and always organizing the most fun field days for his students. He was the smile and strum at the party, on the deck, on the couch, the giddy voiced, curly haired man, jamming on his Martin guitar blissfully lost in the music, the spirit of the song, and the community it corralled. He was a radiant being and an extreme talent, His generosity and massive hugs knew no bounds. He is survived by his mother, Fran Pomerenk, his sister, Sally Ebe, his step-daughter, Keelyn Healy, his nephew Eric Ebe(Sarah). his goddaughter , Sara(MacNichol) Wellington and a bounty of dear friends. Please consider a gift to Wintergrass in Memory of Ross https://wintergrasstickets.com/product.category/donations/. Go to "2020 Choose Your Donation Amount' and please include "in honor or memory of the Ross Pomerenk Wintergrass Fund

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019