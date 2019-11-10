|
|
Roy Michael Brennan Born on July 7, 1951 in New Orleans, LA, Roy died peacefully at home in Puyallup, WA on November 7, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. He leaves behind his wife Carolyn and his children Jennifer and Jeff (Rhianon). The oldest of 7 children, Roy was predeceased by his mother Joel Bergeron Brennan and his dad Mike Brennan (Merle). Roy was a graduate of Jesuit High School class of '69 and of UNO School of Engineering. He worked for Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical for 27 years before enjoying an early retirement that allowed him to travel with his wife and dog in his beloved "big toy" trailer seeking out great wine and visiting with great friends. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, November 16th at All Saints Church, 503 3rd Street SW, Puyallup, WA 98371, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Saints Community Services or to Virginia Mason's Pancreaticobiliary Cancer Fund via the Virginia Mason Foundation, PO Box 1930, D1-MF, Seattle, WA 98111.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2019