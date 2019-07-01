Home

Roy E. Gibson

Roy E. Gibson Roy was born April 3, 1958 in Aberdeen, MD, he passed on June 11, 2019 in University Place, WA. His was not an easy life after losing his arm at age 12, but he was determined to live his life to the fullest by working as a mechanic, carpenter and a deck hand on an Alaskan fishing boat. He is survived by his brother, Frank (Michele) and sisters, Angela and Monica. No services were done but a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 1, 2019
