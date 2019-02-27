|
Roy E. Isaksen Roy was born in Tacoma, WA on April 18, 1933 and passed away on Feb. 20, 2019 in Covington, WA. He attended schools in Puyallup and Fife before joining the Navy in 1952 and retired from service as Lieutenant Commander. He was a member of Vesterdalen Lodge 2-131 in Auburn and American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara; daughter Shari (Ray) Bzdel; grandchildren Chris (Emily) son Jackson Bzdel, Jessica (Kevin) son Oakley Ball, Ashley (Matt) Huff, 3 brothers Joseph (Sally) Isaksen, Roger (Judy) Isaksen, Donald (Sandy) Isaksen, many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Preceding him were his parents Rolf and Hulda Isaksen, Brother Carl Isaksen, sisters Ruth Collier and Irene Hook. There will be a celebration of life on Monday March 4th, 2019 at 11:30am at Price-Helton Funeral Home in Auburn, WA. Committal ceremony for immediate family to follow at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 27, 2019