Home

POWERED BY

Services
Price-Helton Funeral Home
702 Auburn Way North
Auburn, WA 98002
(253) 833-1165
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Isaken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy E. Isaken

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy E. Isaken Obituary
Roy E. Isaksen Roy was born in Tacoma, WA on April 18, 1933 and passed away on Feb. 20, 2019 in Covington, WA. He attended schools in Puyallup and Fife before joining the Navy in 1952 and retired from service as Lieutenant Commander. He was a member of Vesterdalen Lodge 2-131 in Auburn and American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara; daughter Shari (Ray) Bzdel; grandchildren Chris (Emily) son Jackson Bzdel, Jessica (Kevin) son Oakley Ball, Ashley (Matt) Huff, 3 brothers Joseph (Sally) Isaksen, Roger (Judy) Isaksen, Donald (Sandy) Isaksen, many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Preceding him were his parents Rolf and Hulda Isaksen, Brother Carl Isaksen, sisters Ruth Collier and Irene Hook. There will be a celebration of life on Monday March 4th, 2019 at 11:30am at Price-Helton Funeral Home in Auburn, WA. Committal ceremony for immediate family to follow at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Price-Helton Funeral Home
Download Now