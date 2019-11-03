|
Roy Johnson Roy A. Johnson, 78, died peacefully, surrounded by his wife and children, on September 26, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup after a brief illness. He was born June 25, 1941 in Elma, WA, the son of Carlos J. and Anna (Sater) Johnson. Roy graduated from Ocosta High School in Westport, Class of 1959. Following graduation, he worked as a crab fisherman for a few years before becoming a meat cutter, his profession for the remainder of his life. Roy was always working, whether for someone else or at one of his own companies: Masterpiece Meats with his cherished friend Buck or at Custom Meats with his beloved wife Aurelia. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Marvin Johnson. Roy is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Aurelia, his children; Teri Myers, Chuck (Michelle) Johnson, Mary (Nick) Elzenga, Doug McInturff and Royce Johnson, eight grandsons, six great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many others that considered him family. A service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Mountain View Funeral Home in the Aspen Chapel. Reception will immediately follow in the Willow Room. Gifts in his memory can be made to the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019