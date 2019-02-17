Home

Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Roy Renggli

Roy Renggli Obituary
Roy Renggli March 6, 1943 February 12, 2019 Roy Renggli was in the embrace of his family when he passed away February 12, 2019. Born March 6, 1943 to Ethel Estella McCarthy and Tony Renggli. He was raised in a catholic home and attended Visitation Elemen-tary and graduated from St. Martins High School. In 1967 Roy joined the Navy and was shipped off to Da Nang, Vietnam where he served as a Sea Bee. After the war, he began a 40 year career as a member of Longshore Local 23, working his way through the ranks to become a Marine Clerk and then a Dispatcher. During this time, he married Martha Tainter and a family was formed with her three sons Darin, Tony, and David. He passed on his passion for sports by coaching his son's baseball and soccer teams. Roy is a charitable soul with a radiant personality. He loved his Swiss and Irish heritage and if you ever saw him, as a leprechaun, then you found the pot of gold. Roy is survived by his three sons, brothers George and Mike, grandchildren Melisa, Jacob, Arielle and Avery, and best friend Ed McCrath. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on February 19, 2019 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo in Tacoma, Washington. Rosary will be recited February 18, 2019 7:00 pm at Gaffney Funeral Home Chapel in Tacoma, Washington. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 17, 2019
