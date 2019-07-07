Royce Lee Swanson Sunrise, July 27, 1942-Sunset, June 25, 2019 Royce Lee Swanson, 76, passed away peacefully at home with family at his side. Royce was born in McMinnville, Oregon and grew up in Tacoma, Washington. He owned his own masonry business for 30 years, along with his wife Sharon. He was a member of the brick layers union for 50 years. Royce's hobbies included his vegetable garden, his '65 Chev and making wine and beer. Survived by Sharon, wife of 50 years; daughter Kirsten Barker; grandchildren Derek, Lauren and Harli; best friend Teddy, his dog. Daughter Kari Dickinson (Mike); grandchildren Anna, Sammi and Josh; and five great grandchildren. Sharon sends a special thank you to daughters Kirsten and Kari, and to Ginny Dashiell for bringing the community together and for the outpouring of love and kindness shown to Royce and family. Please join the family for a Celebration of Royce on July 27th, his 77th birthday from 1-3 PM at the Swanson home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Franciscan Hospice House. Love of my life, Royce, all I ever needed was you, your love and your presence to make my life complete. We were, and still are a team. Love of your life, Sharon Elvis has left the building.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 7, 2019