Ruben Velez
Ruben I. Velez Ruben I. Velez, 73, of Lakewood, WA, passed away on July 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Celestino and Teresa Velez. Ruben was born in Pasig, Rizal, Philippines, on August 5, 1946 and is survived by his wife, Silvia De Leon Velez of 52 years, and three sons, Rodney (Joni) of Bellevue, WA, Shane (Lauren) of Concord, CA, and Justin (Cara) of Seattle, WA, and two grandchildren, Rylie and Connor. Ruben is also survived by five siblings, Lilian (James) Holmes, Danilo (Helen), Antonio (Cindy), Lolita Velez (Peter Day), and Regina (Paul) Ahern. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ruben graduated from Clover Park High School in 1965. He was drafted in the U.S. Army, served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged. Ruben retired from Boeing after 35 years as a machinist. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and played tennis and basketball. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Lung Association.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 19, 2020.
