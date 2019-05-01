|
Ruby E. Bidne Ruby E. Bidne passed away on April 22 in Puyallup. She was born October 26, 1930 in Hollis, Oklahoma to Jeff Hyde and Milia {Miller} Hyde. She married Oliver Leonard Bidne, Jr. on October 3, 1948. She is survived by her daughters; Sherrie {Bruce} Johnston; Sheryl {Gary} Kirkham; Patricia Bidne; son, Paul {Maurice} Bidne; and Daughter in law, Kristine Bidne; seven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Leonard Bidne, Jr.; son, Leo Leonard Bidne; and granddaughter, Jasmine Smith. A private gathering will be held at a later date."
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 1, 2019