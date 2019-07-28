|
|
Russell Godfrey Peterson 12-6-1931 - 7-22-2019 Russ was born in Tacoma on December 6, 1931 and passed away on July 22, 2019. He graduated from Stadium High school and later joined the Coast Guard. After being honorably discharged, he began his career in the Moving & Storage business and was owner-operator of Sanders Transfer until his retirement in 1990, fifty plus years. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marian, his son Richard Peterson (Bernadette), granddaughters, Rachel Barstow (Jesse), Mallorie Peterson; great granddaughter, Elizabeth Anne Barstow. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lynda Marie Parker, and brother Godfrey Peterson, Jr. As a day-one season ticket holder for the Seahawks, and a forty-year Husky season ticket holder who traveled to many away, bowl & Rose bowl games with his wife Marian and "The Husky Gang", Russ loved football and all the home teams. He was a generous man who didn't mind sharing the fruits of his hard work with friends and the people he cared about. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. We loved him. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of the Multi Care Hospice. Their support for the past year has been a tremendous blessing to Russ and his family. There will be a small, private graveside service in Seattle at Evergreen Washelli.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019