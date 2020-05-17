Russell Hamburg Dr. Russell Norman Hamburg, 83, of Puyallup, passed away peacefully at his home on May 1, 2020. While he will be remembered as an active member of the community, his family will remember him for his sense of humor, his devotion to Oregon Ducks football, and his love of grilled salmon, Tillamook ice cream and marionberry pie. They will also remember the excellent example he set for his children and grandchildren. Russ was born in Burlington, Washington to Norman and Signe Hamburg on March 8, 1937. He spent his childhood in Mt. Vernon, Washington and was a graduate of Mt. Vernon High School, earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Western Washington University and a Doctorate in Education from the University of Oregon. He married Joan Richards on August 7, 1965 at Mountain View Lutheran Church in Puyallup. Russ worked for the Puyallup School District for 31 years, starting as an elementary school teacher, serving as a principal, and spending many years in the central office as Director of Personnel and Assistant Superintendent. He later served as an educational consultant and supervised student teachers for Washington State University. He was a member of Mountain View Lutheran Church in Edgewood from 1960 until his death, was active in the Kiwanis Club of Daffodil Valley for fifty years. He served on the board of directors for Good Samaritan Hospital, for Ashley House, and for the Puyallup Valley Branch YMCA. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Russ is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan, sons Mark (Marni), Craig (Jee), grandchildren Celia, Vic, and Timothy, sister Lois Eckley (Curt) and brother Dennis (Linda). Russ was preceded in death by his parents and sister Arlene. Internment was at Woodbine Cemetery; a memorial will be announced at a future date. Memorials may be given to the Edgewood Food Bank, where Russ regularly worked as a volunteer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store