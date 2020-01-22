|
Russell Leo Fulp Oct. 5, 1956 - Nov. 16, 2019 Russell Leo Fulp, age 63, was called to his heavenly home on November 16, 2019in Anaheim, CA, having suffered a heart attack. Russ is survived by his mother, Kathleen Schlumpf, sister Maria (Keith) Bassett, sisters-in-law Roxanne (Frank) Fulp and Tracie (Jon) Schlumpf, two uncles and several nieces, nephews cousins, a grand niece and grand nephew. Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, Tacoma on January 25, 2020, at 10 am, preceded by the Rosary at 9:30 am. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 22, 2020