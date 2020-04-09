|
|
Russell White Russell White (93) went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020 of natural causes, joining his loving wife Lauretta. He was born April 27, 1926 to Harry and Juanita White. He was born in Oakville, WA and eventually ended up in Gig Harbor. In 1946 he was signed by the Chicago Cubs and sent to their farm club in Visalia, CA. He also spent time with the Iola Cubs which was part of the KOM league. Unfortunately, family wanted him back home so unhappily he returned. Upon returning home he got in touch with the love of his life Lauretta (Murphy) and they were married in August of 1948, before her passing in 2017 they had been married for 69 years. He worked several jobs before being hired by the Peninsula Light Company where he retired from after 38 years. He enjoyed traveling and camping with Lauretta and would end up on some back road to their next destination. They traveled most of the United States, Ireland, Wales, Mexico to name a few. He was a very devoted member of St. John's Episcopal Church. He is survived by his sister Kay (Vern) Kolves and his four children, Wendy (Alan) Lentz, Dennis White, Denise (Jim) Matthews and Shawna (Tom) Clough. He had 5 grandchildren, Chris, Marci (Ty), Jason, Chad and Tim and 1 great granddaughter Danika, along with several nieces and nephews that he adored. He was preceded in death by his wife Lauretta and brother Jess. A celebration of life will be held at a later time, after the pandemic is under control.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 9, 2020