Russell Wold Russell "Russ" Irving Wold was born in Tacoma on March 30, 1935 and passed away on July 21, 2019. He graduated from Clover Park High School, class of 1954, where he met his high school sweetheart Carlyn. After a long courtship, he married Carlyn on May 17, 1958 and had two children, Kimberly and Scott. Throughout his life, Russ held many different jobs but primarily served the community, for 21 years, as a Fire Fighter for the city of Tacoma until he retired in 1982. In retirement, he enjoyed living and taking care of their property in Puyallup, traveling to the Oregon coast, playing cards with family and friends and playing racquetball. He was a loving and generous man who would drop everything to help someone in need and didn't mind sharing the fruits of his hard work with the people he cared about. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. Russ was preceded in death by his wife Carlyn Wold and survived by his daughter Kimberly Inocencio (Harry) of Randle and son Scott Wold (Sue) of Lakewood; grandchildren Nicholas O'Neill (Victor) of Tacoma, LaRhea Granz (Steven) of Minnesota, Zachary O'Neill of Puyallup, Lucy Leach (Andrew) of Tacoma and Emily Neal (Kevin) of Lakewood; step-grandchildren Jenny Inocencio of Morton, JoLena Mathis (Jonny) of Randle, Molly Inocencio of Morton and Andrew Inocencio of California; great-grandchildren Adeline, Leda, Ray and Priscilla Granz, Hattie and Marta Leach; and step-great-grandchildren Natalia and Malia Inocencio-Armstrong, Jazmine and Jacek Mathis. Our thanks go out to Dr. Michael Bateman and staff at Morton Manor in Morton, Washington for their care and compassion over the last several months and years.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019