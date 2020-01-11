|
|
Ruth Baskett Ruth Helen Baskett, 93 passed away on December 11, 2019, in Ellensburg with her daughter by her side. She was born on August 6, 1926 in Tacoma. Ruth is survived by her only child, Stephanie (Bobby) McKendrick, two grandsons; Denny (Jenny) Kuenzli and Gavin (Jessica) Lumsden and two great grandchildren Alivia and Gavin. A Celebration of Life will be held January 18, 2020 at Firlane Chapel 924 176th St. E, Spanaway at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 11, 2020