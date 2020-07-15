Ruth Bones Ruth A. Bones, 94 died from long term illness, July 3, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born February 6, 1926 in Belle Alliance, Louisiana, the daughter of Agnes Walker and James Walker. Ruth belonged to the Alter Association and gave to the Catholic Church charities. She loved gardening and flowers. She was married to William Bones Sr. for 60 years until his death in 2008. She was pre-deceased by her brothers Louis Brent, Percy Walker, and Walter Mack. Survived by her sisters Mary bell Terry (Alfred Terry deceased) and Willa Horn (Eddie Horn deceased). Survived by Seven children Barbara Lloyd (Gentry), William Bones Jr., Sandra Bones, Ronald Bones (Tracey), Pamela Bones, Jackie Dynes (Larry) and Gwendowlyn Bones. She was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 2 Great- great grandchildren, many nieces, cousins and a host of friends. A service of remembrance will be held 11 a.m. Friday July 17 at Sacred Heart Church in Tacoma and Viewing is Thursday July 16, 2020. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery, Covington Washington.



