1/1
Ruth Bones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Bones Ruth A. Bones, 94 died from long term illness, July 3, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born February 6, 1926 in Belle Alliance, Louisiana, the daughter of Agnes Walker and James Walker. Ruth belonged to the Alter Association and gave to the Catholic Church charities. She loved gardening and flowers. She was married to William Bones Sr. for 60 years until his death in 2008. She was pre-deceased by her brothers Louis Brent, Percy Walker, and Walter Mack. Survived by her sisters Mary bell Terry (Alfred Terry deceased) and Willa Horn (Eddie Horn deceased). Survived by Seven children Barbara Lloyd (Gentry), William Bones Jr., Sandra Bones, Ronald Bones (Tracey), Pamela Bones, Jackie Dynes (Larry) and Gwendowlyn Bones. She was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 2 Great- great grandchildren, many nieces, cousins and a host of friends. A service of remembrance will be held 11 a.m. Friday July 17 at Sacred Heart Church in Tacoma and Viewing is Thursday July 16, 2020. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery, Covington Washington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved