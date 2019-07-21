Ruth Charaba Ruth (Ruthie) M. Charaba age 84, born in Tacoma, WA on August 14, 1934 to Adelbert and Margaret (Stephenson) Harrell passed peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Tacoma. Ruthie was preceded in death by her siblings; Charles, Berna (Cusato) and Alfred. Upon graduating from Puyallup High School in 1952, Ruthie went on to work several jobs, the most memorable being her retail career at the Bon Marché. Ruthie began in women's foundations and ended up in men's pants (she loved that line). Ruthie later worked for Tacoma Metro as a bus driver before retiring to Happy Trails Resort in Surprise, AZ. Although retired, Ruthie kept working part time driving a shuttle for the MLB Spring Training and the beer cart at Happy Trails Golf Course. Ruthie loved to socialize and made many lasting friends while living in Surprise. She belonged to several clubs at the resort and would frequent Mexico, Lake Havasu, AZ, and Laughlin, NV. "Let It Ride" was her favorite table game in Laughlin. Ruthie absolutely loved living in Arizona and had more fun and adventures than she believed possible. Ruthie was preceded in death by her loving husband Glen Miller, and her beautiful daughter Rhonda (Karl) Knabel. Ruthie is survived by her children, Robin (Pete) Pawlak, Randy (Kristi) Charaba, and Renee Charaba. Ruthie loved and adored her five grandchildren, their spouses, and her two great grandchildren. She was thrilled by the news of a 3rd great grandchild on his way. In loving memory of our mother Ruthie, she was a wonderful mother and friend; she enjoyed life to the fullest. She will be missed. All family and friends are invited to join us for a "Celebration of Life" for Ruthie on Sunday August 11th, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm at Mama Stortini's Restaurant, 3207 East Main Avenue, Puyallup, WA. Please consider sending memorial contributions to a dementia .

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 21, 2019