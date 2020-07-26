1/1
Ruth E. Larson
Ruth E. Larson Ruth E. Larson was born May 22, 1928 and passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of the Tacoma area. She is survived by her six children: Gary (Debra) Larson, Dennis Larson, Janis (Mike) Langdahl, David (Shelly) Larson, Marilyn (Tim) Mjelde and Nancy (Dave) Clapp. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Louise Booth and Lorraine Pagel. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Orris, her parents Bob and Dora Carlson and brother, Ernie Carlson. Ruth loved her family and enjoyed large family gatherings. She had a passion for traveling. Every summer she and Orris packed the station wagon with six kids and went tent camping around the country. In their later years, they took many trips abroad. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. At her request, there will be no services.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 26, 2020.
