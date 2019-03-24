Ruth E. Payn Hooker Ruth passed away peacefully Mar 5th in her sleep after visiting with many relatives and friends. She was born and lived in Tacoma Wa., was a 1944 Stadium graduate. She lived 62 years in her home in the Allenmore area. She worked for the DOT, worked in distributing medicine to missionaries abroad, collected and sold rocks and memorabilia and was a homemaker. Ruthe loved Alaska, the Oregon coast and baseball.She played in Pierce Counties first organized women's fast pitch baseball league for Hardy Hobos in 1945-46(Babe Ruth was her 4th cousin) Her other loves were gardening, rhodys, Christmas decorations, especially sleds with over 250, rockhounding and community involvement writing many letters to editors,etc. She also sang in choir and was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church. Surviving her are 2 children Frank and Gabi Payn from Howard Payn, 2 stepsons, one stepdaughter from Robert Hooker, 34 gc and ggc. Ruthe requested no service and that donations be made to either 1st Presbyterian or Tacoma Rescue. Online guestbook at www.newtacoma.com

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary