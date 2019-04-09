Ruth Eckes Ruth Eckes, 93, of Federal Way, recently passed away after a life filled with family, friends and adventure. She was born in Yakima, Washington, the eldest of three children born to Leo and Helen Trueblood. Growing up in Tacoma, Ruth was a graduate of Lincoln High School in 1944. After high school, she was accepted to railroad telegraphy school in Jamestown, North Dakota, where she trained to be a telegrapher on the Northern Pacific Railroad (NP). As a young railroader, Ruth served in many tiny towns and train stations around the Pacific Northwest, helping keep the trains running during World War 2 and after. She loved the railroad and enjoyed talking about the adventure, experiences and friends she made there. Later, Ruth worked for the Federal Way School District various elementary schools, where her special skills with kids and overall artistry, creativity and caring were recognized many times. Her incredible way with kids always ensured that many were always hanging around "Mrs. X." During her time on the NP, she met the love of her life, Edward Eckes, and they have been inseparable ever since. Their relationship and caring for each other has always been unique and special. Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Ed Eckes, Federal Way, son Martin Eckes (Risa) of Gaithersburg, Maryland, daughter Susan Seidman (Marc), of Kirkland, grandsons Kyle Eckes (Stefanie) of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Daniel Seidman (Victoria) of Seattle, and granddaughter Alexandra Seidman of Kirkland. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends to whom she was very close. At Ruth's request, no services will be held. Ruth will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery, Memory Heights section, in Auburn.

