This hits hard. Mom, Guy, and I are in shock. My heart is filled with so many great memories--evenings at your house, New Year's music countdowns, the big Disneyland trip, camping--and in all those experiences, Ruth was the ringleader among us kids, never lacking a plan, always the source of the next great idea. She was a towering figure in my childhood because of her keen sense of humor, quick wit, snide remarks, under-her-breath condescension toward adults whose boorishness irritated her, and her good-natured spirit of rebellion. I wish I had known her in adulthood.

Gregg Evans

Friend