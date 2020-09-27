Ruth Fulkerson Anderson
September 16, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Calm and collected
Cruising in Mustangs
And Camaros
Always in style
Daughter. Big sister
Cool cat Aunt. Burr's rock
Listened more than talked
A wise graceful rebel
Explorer of the Salish Sea
Teacher of 1,000s
Leader of peers
Purple and gold
Impact, Rippling, Forever
Born May 19, 1953, Ruth was an educator in the Tacoma Schools for over 40 years and a 25-year director of Cascade Leadership Camp held at Cispus Learning Center each summer. She was passionate about helping students find their voice and use their abilities to create safe space for all. She is survived by husband Burr Anderson, dad Russ Fulkerson, sister Susan Fortin (Marty), niece, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by mom June Fulkerson, sister Julene Wallis. Ruth's request was that friends gather in groups of no more than 5 to take a walk, raise a glass, share stories. Ruth requested memorials to the Assoc of WA Student Leaders to further equity and social justice through leadership education. AWSL, 2142 Cispus Road, Randle WA 98377, www.awsleaders.org/support
. In her honor please VOTE!