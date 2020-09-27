1/1
Ruth Fulkerson Anderson
1953 - 2020
September 16, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Calm and collected
Cruising in Mustangs
And Camaros
Always in style
Daughter. Big sister
Cool cat Aunt. Burr's rock
Listened more than talked
A wise graceful rebel
Explorer of the Salish Sea
Teacher of 1,000s
Leader of peers
Purple and gold
Impact, Rippling, Forever
Born May 19, 1953, Ruth was an educator in the Tacoma Schools for over 40 years and a 25-year director of Cascade Leadership Camp held at Cispus Learning Center each summer. She was passionate about helping students find their voice and use their abilities to create safe space for all. She is survived by husband Burr Anderson, dad Russ Fulkerson, sister Susan Fortin (Marty), niece, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by mom June Fulkerson, sister Julene Wallis. Ruth's request was that friends gather in groups of no more than 5 to take a walk, raise a glass, share stories. Ruth requested memorials to the Assoc of WA Student Leaders to further equity and social justice through leadership education. AWSL, 2142 Cispus Road, Randle WA 98377, www.awsleaders.org/support. In her honor please VOTE!


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Center - University Place
3005 Bridgeport Way W.
University Place, WA 98466
(253) 566-1008
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
This hits hard. Mom, Guy, and I are in shock. My heart is filled with so many great memories--evenings at your house, New Year's music countdowns, the big Disneyland trip, camping--and in all those experiences, Ruth was the ringleader among us kids, never lacking a plan, always the source of the next great idea. She was a towering figure in my childhood because of her keen sense of humor, quick wit, snide remarks, under-her-breath condescension toward adults whose boorishness irritated her, and her good-natured spirit of rebellion. I wish I had known her in adulthood.
Gregg Evans
Friend
September 26, 2020
September 26, 2020
Susan & Marty, we are so sorry for your loss. We know how that feels. She sounded like a wonderful person. It’s our loss we never got to meet her.
Chuck & Candy Neeley
September 25, 2020
Ruth was a legacy in her own time. She will be greatly missed by so many young and old. She really had her stuff together and always strived to push forward never back. She was always polite and friendly and willing to give a helping hand to any of the students and staff at the camp. Rest in peace Ruth. You will be sorely missed.
Cheryl Hall ( camp grandma)
Acquaintance
