Ruth Fulkerson AndersonSeptember 16, 2020Tacoma, Washington - Calm and collectedCruising in MustangsAnd CamarosAlways in styleDaughter. Big sisterCool cat Aunt. Burr's rockListened more than talkedA wise graceful rebelExplorer of the Salish SeaTeacher of 1,000sLeader of peersPurple and goldImpact, Rippling, ForeverBorn May 19, 1953, Ruth was an educator in the Tacoma Schools for over 40 years and a 25-year director of Cascade Leadership Camp held at Cispus Learning Center each summer. She was passionate about helping students find their voice and use their abilities to create safe space for all. She is survived by husband Burr Anderson, dad Russ Fulkerson, sister Susan Fortin (Marty), niece, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by mom June Fulkerson, sister Julene Wallis. Ruth's request was that friends gather in groups of no more than 5 to take a walk, raise a glass, share stories. Ruth requested memorials to the Assoc of WA Student Leaders to further equity and social justice through leadership education. AWSL, 2142 Cispus Road, Randle WA 98377, www.awsleaders.org/support . In her honor please VOTE!