|
|
Ruth Martha Brown December 1, 1936 - July 8, 2019 In Loving Memory of Ruth Brown Ruth Martha Brown, a German immigrant and long-time resident of Tacoma, WA, succumbed to natural causes on July 8th. She was 82. Born in Stuttgart, Germany, she studied nursing in Mannheim (Germany) and became a Registered Nurse. She performed her nursing duties at University Hospital, Mannheim. While studying nursing, she met her husband Ralph Brown, a U.S. Army Special Forces Captain who passed away this past March. They married in Waldenburg (Germany) in 1960 and moved to the United States in 1967. Once in the US, she studied two additional semesters of nursing for recognition in US. She served as a nurse at several different hospitals in many states over the years. She and her husband resided in Tacoma, WA, for more than 40 years. Both Ralph and Ruth were avid Bridge card players and joined many Bridge clubs over the years. Ruth also loved reading books, listening to classical music, and traveling to new places. Ruth is predeceased by parents Dora and Wilhelm Kuhnle, of Beltersrot, Germany; brother Sieghardt Kuhnle of Beltersrot; husband of 58 years, Ralph Brown; son Ralph, Jr.; grandson Seth and nephew Sieghardt Jr. She is survived by brother & his wife Wilhelm & Lilli Kuhnle of Fessbach, Germany; daughter & son-in-law, Jeanette & Lee Collett; grandchildren Wesley, Maddy, Ethan & Gabriel, all of Washington State; and nieces & nephews Marion, Sonja, Wilhelm & Birgit, all of Kupferzell, Germany and Ralph (Son of Sieghardt, no current information).; and grand nieces & nephews Lydia, Ruben, Simon, Benjamin, Wilhelm, Alexander, Michael, Maximilian, Dominik, Elmar & Lilli. The family will conduct a combined memorial service in honor of Ruth, her husband Ralph and son Ralph, Jr., at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home on Aug 31st at 3:00. Her final resting place will be Beltersrot, Germany. Any remembrances may be made to The Shiners Children's Hospital in memory of Seth Brown.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019