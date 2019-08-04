Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma
2215 Sixth Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98403
(253) 272-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Martha Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Martha Brown Obituary
Ruth Martha Brown December 1, 1936 - July 8, 2019 In Loving Memory of Ruth Brown Ruth Martha Brown, a German immigrant and long-time resident of Tacoma, WA, succumbed to natural causes on July 8th. She was 82. Born in Stuttgart, Germany, she studied nursing in Mannheim (Germany) and became a Registered Nurse. She performed her nursing duties at University Hospital, Mannheim. While studying nursing, she met her husband Ralph Brown, a U.S. Army Special Forces Captain who passed away this past March. They married in Waldenburg (Germany) in 1960 and moved to the United States in 1967. Once in the US, she studied two additional semesters of nursing for recognition in US. She served as a nurse at several different hospitals in many states over the years. She and her husband resided in Tacoma, WA, for more than 40 years. Both Ralph and Ruth were avid Bridge card players and joined many Bridge clubs over the years. Ruth also loved reading books, listening to classical music, and traveling to new places. Ruth is predeceased by parents Dora and Wilhelm Kuhnle, of Beltersrot, Germany; brother Sieghardt Kuhnle of Beltersrot; husband of 58 years, Ralph Brown; son Ralph, Jr.; grandson Seth and nephew Sieghardt Jr. She is survived by brother & his wife Wilhelm & Lilli Kuhnle of Fessbach, Germany; daughter & son-in-law, Jeanette & Lee Collett; grandchildren Wesley, Maddy, Ethan & Gabriel, all of Washington State; and nieces & nephews Marion, Sonja, Wilhelm & Birgit, all of Kupferzell, Germany and Ralph (Son of Sieghardt, no current information).; and grand nieces & nephews Lydia, Ruben, Simon, Benjamin, Wilhelm, Alexander, Michael, Maximilian, Dominik, Elmar & Lilli. The family will conduct a combined memorial service in honor of Ruth, her husband Ralph and son Ralph, Jr., at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home on Aug 31st at 3:00. Her final resting place will be Beltersrot, Germany. Any remembrances may be made to The Shiners Children's Hospital in memory of Seth Brown.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma
Download Now