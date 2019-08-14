|
Ruth Susan Leitheiser Our beloved mother Ruth Leitheiser was born April 14, 1930 in Akron, Ohio, died August 7, 2019. No more pain, now in the presence and arms of our Lord. Ruth is survived by sons Robert Leitheiser and wife Terry; Mike Leitheiser; daughter Darlene (Leitheiser) Bunch; older brother George Kozy; seven grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Donald Leitheiser, twin brother Bob Kozy, son-in-law Gene Bunch, and daughter-in-law Karen Leitheiser. Recitation of Rosary will be Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 10:15am at St Martin of Tours Catholic Church Fife, WA. Mass will follow at 11:00am. Interment, Gethsemane Cemetery, Federal Way, WA. Arrangements by Powers Funeral Home of Puyallup.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 14, 2019