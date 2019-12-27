Home

Ruth Weil Ruth Elaine Weil, of Arlington, WA, passed away December 9, 2019, in Marysville, WA, at the age of 87. Ruth was born in South Dakota in 1932, eventually settling in Sumner, WA, with her husband Merlin, where they resided for 38 years, and raised their three children; Alan, Rhonda and Kendra. Ruth spent years prior to retirement working for the Sumner School District. In June 2000, Ruth and Merlin moved to Arlington, WA. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters Esther Anderson, Irma Beld, Doris Kvanvig Schrammen, and brothers Edwin, Marvin and Roy Komm. Ruth is survived by her husband Merlin of nearly 65 years, her children Alan Weil, Arlington, WA; Rhonda Cole, Marysville, WA; and Kendra Weil of Woodinville, WA; and her grandchildren Amanda Cole of Everett, WA; and Christopher and Jonathan Cole of Marysville, WA. She is also survived by her sister Ruby Dannenfelzer of Mandan, ND; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held Friday, December 20, in Arlington, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 27, 2019
