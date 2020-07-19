Salliann Moran Salliann Louise Moran (nee' Murdock) passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020. Sally was born in Tacoma, WA on February 4, 1939. She was the youngest of 3 children whom predeceased her. She was raised in Tacoma, WA. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1957. She moved to Seattle, WA , she lived at the Evangeline Young Womens Residence. She worked at the VA Hospital where she met and married her husband Charles Moran in 1959. They moved to Federal Way, WA to raise their 4 children. Mom was know as the "neighborhood mom". She fed all the neighbor kids her famous chili on cold winter afternoons after a day of sledding and her yard was the best for outdoor sleep overs on hot summer nights. After her husband passed away in 1981, mom began her career at the Army Corp of Engineers as a Reality Specialist. She was presented with many awards. She retired in 2004. In retirement, Salliann enjoyed playing pinnocle, garage sales, casinos and several vacations to Hawaii to visit her nephew. She also loved the ocean. And many lunches with friends. She is survived by her daughter Kelly (Moran) Campbell,Mike: Jay Moran and Andy Moran (Claudia). She was predeceased in death by her daughter Karen Sinclair. She is survived by her 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren who called her GMA. Her generous smile and laughter will be missed by many friends and family members. There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, mom would have appreciated a donation to your local Humane Society or pet shelter.



