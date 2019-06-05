Resources More Obituaries for Sally Underwood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sally A. Underwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sally A. Underwood Sally A. Underwood, 81, passed away peacefully in University Place, Washington on May 3, 2019. She was born in Tacoma on May 21, 1937 to Robert and Elsie Strobel, and she was the first of what would become seven daughters. Sally was a member of the University Place Presbyterian Church. She is deeply loved and will be missed by her family and friends very much. Sally graduated from Lincoln High School with full honors in June of 1955. Sally was the recipient of many awards throughout her high school years. She was declared royalty in 1955 by being awarded the title of Daffodil Princess as well as the Janet Hufford Outstanding Senior Girl Graduate of 1955. After high school she attended the University of Puget Sound where she graduated with her degree in Sociology in May of 1959. Additionally in that year, Sally was awarded the Spurs Mortar Board "Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges." She was also Snow Queen, Homecoming Queen runner-up and in 1969, was dubbed Tacoma's Centennial Queen. Sally married Dick Hagen on June 14, 1958. They had two children together: Tara Lyn Hagen and Todd Richard William Hagen. Sally referred to her children as her "two shining lights" as they made her very proud. She also loved the five grandchildren she was blessed dearly and called them "the lights of her life." Throughout her working years Sally was a social worker for the state of California and in later years was proud to be a court reporter for the City of Tacoma. Her marriage to Dick ended in 1971. Sally was re-married to Gary Underwood in 1976. They were involved with the Tacoma Elks Lodge 174 for many rewarding years and enjoyed traveling to Greece, Hawaii and in their later years, Mazatlan, which became their favorite. Gary succumbed to pancreatic cancer on March 16, 2013. She was best known for her dedication to her family and her church. She also loved to shop at Nordstrom and could always be recognized by her well-matched outfits that were often adorned with rhinestones. She had a shoe closet where she labeled each pair of shoes by name and the year they were purchased. Sally had a loving, generous, and caring soul with an infectious laugh. She also possessed a green thumb that produced a beautiful garden full of flowers, namely dahlias and peonies. She was active in her church and helped with transcribing and recording many church services. Additionally, she was a member of the Tacoma Opera Board and spent many nights getting dressed to the nines and attending local opera functions. She was adored by everyone who came into her life, her grandchildren especially. Sally is preceded in death by parents, Bob & Elsie Strobel; her husband, Gary Underwood; and sisters, Robin Oldfelt and Janet Kneedler She is survived by children Tara & Chris Mercurio and Todd & Alayna Hagen; her grandchildren Alexa Mercurio, Christina Mercurio, Alizabeth Mercurio, Alexandra Hagen and Michael Hagen; sisters Betty and husband Dirk Jameson, Carol Colleran, Susan Strobel, Julie and husband Kosta Arger. Sally is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Remember me when I am gone away, gone far into the silent land; when you can no more hold me by the hand, nor I half turn to go yet turning stay. For if the darkness and corruption leave a vestige of thoughts that once I had, better by far you should forget and smile that you should remember and be sad. Mother you will forever be our Queen Please join us on Sunday June 9, 2019 at 3:00pm at the University Place Presbyterian Church, 8101 27 th St W University Place, WA 98466 to honor Sally Ann Underwood.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.